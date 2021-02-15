BRATTLEBORO — Absentee ballots for the Brattleboro Annual Town Meeting and Windham Southeast School District vote to be held March 2 are now available. Due to the pandemic, the doors to the Municipal Center are locked to the public and there will be NO IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING this year. Absentee ballots for these two elections must be requested. Anyone wishing to vote absentee may apply for an absentee ballot until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1, although we recommend doing so as soon as possible for mail time purposes.
Absentee ballots may be mailed to the voter by the Clerk’s office, picked up by the voter, or if a voter is in need can be delivered outside of the voter’s residence by two Justices of the Peace. All voted ballots must be received by the Clerk before the polls close on election day in order to be counted. For more information or to request an absentee ballot call 251-8157.
Sample Brattleboro ballots and meeting warnings can be found on our website at www.brattleboro.org, under “Elections”.
Vermont has same day voter registration. However to save time on Election Day it is advisable to register to vote by going online to https://olvr.vermont.gov, or contact the Town Clerk’s office in advance to arrange a time to get all registration forms. You can also update your voter information or request a ballot at https://mvp.vermont.gov.
If you are unsure if your name is listed as a registered voter or for more information about voter registration and absentee voting, contact the Town Clerk’s office at 251-8157.
Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. We will be closed Tuesday, March 2, election day.
Brattleboro voting on March 2 will be held at the American Legion at 32 Linden Street. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.