GUILFORD — The town of Guilford will hold a Pre-Town Meeting via Zoom on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Select Board will present budgets and answer questions about proposed articles for the March Town Meeting by Australian Ballot. This will be an opportunity to meet the candidates for town offices, including possible write-in candidates. There will be presentations by school council, representatives to the Windham Southeast School District and the Vermont State House. Sponsored by Broad Brook Grange. Zoom link at https://broadbrookcommunitycenter.org/news-events.