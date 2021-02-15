BRATTLEBORO — The Richards Group was recently named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Vermont, an award created by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Department of Labor, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – Vermont State Council and Best Companies Group.
This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses.
“2020 transformed what it means to be a Best Places to Work employer,” said Antonia Crawford, Human Resources Manager at The Richards Group. “Safety, support and fostering a virtual community were essential components to protecting the wellbeing of our staff. Most of our employees continue to work remotely, many are homeschooling and caring for loved ones while simultaneously managing a full workload. And yet, despite the immense adjustments, our employees continued to provide excellent service, donated their time by giving blood, volunteering, sewing masks, and providing invaluable support to colleagues in need. It is an honor to work alongside the exceptional employees at TRG and I am extremely proud of the character we showed this year; we truly are a work family.”
The Richards Group has provided local Insurance, employee benefits and retirement plan solutions to clients throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts since 1867. For more information, visit www.therichardsgrp.com.