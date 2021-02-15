To the editor: I’ve only watched parts and pieces of the current impeachment hearings, it is just too outrageous. But I have come away with a firmer understanding of how the 74,000,000-plus Trump supporters are viewed by the Democrats. We were painted as complete idiots with no ability to reason. We are painted as mindless, uneducated, sheep.
What seems to be lost is that we elected Trump to champion our agenda. That agenda being we wanted Obamacare removed or scaled back, we wanted to protect the unborn, we wanted our constitutional rights insured, we wanted our borders secure and our immigration laws enforced, we wanted fair trade deals, we wanted our military and law enforcement respected and cared for, we wanted an America First policy. President Trump promised to honor our wishes and he delivered.
I witnessed in the hearings a blatant disregard for the obvious hypocrisy of how the Democrats' words and Republicans' words are given totally different interpretations. Make no mistake, we are not so stupid as to not see through the fairy tale they are spinning.
It is quite telling that Dems had no problem with leftists rioting and looting, damaging property and costing lives and, yes, inciting, encouraging and condoning those riots. Only when it is on their doorstep and they can create a tempest in a teapot does it matter.
Seventy-four million or more are not going away, not changing our desires for our country, not abandoning our principles, not going to be quiet. Because for four years we were driving the agenda which is how our government is supposed to work.
Toni Powling
Newfane, Feb. 14