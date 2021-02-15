Vermonters aged 70-plus can register for vaccine starting today
Vermonters aged 70 and older can start registering Tuesday for appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the state’s third phase of vaccine distribution.
Appointments can be made starting at 8:15 a.m. on the Health Department’s website, which is encouraged, or by calling 855-722-7878.
It’s the smallest age group that the state has identified for priority vaccinations with approximately 33,200 Vermonters, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.
“We should be able to register and schedule and ultimately vaccinate this age group relatively quickly,” he said Friday during the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing. Gov. Phil Scott said he knows many residents are wondering why other states have opened the vaccine to broader populations than Vermont has. Some neighboring states have opened eligibility to people aged 65 and older and in certain job categories, Scott said.
“But again, just saying people are eligible doesn’t mean they actually have the doses to cover them,” he said.
State is celebrating 1,200th captive insurance company
The state of Vermont is celebrating the 1,200th captive insurance company.
Gov. Phil Scott says that on Jan. 1 the Department of Financial Regulation granted a license to Sustainable Assurance Company, which was formed by the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority of Pennsylvania.
Captive insurance companies are wholly owned subsidies of large corporations that want to insure themselves against property loss, casualty and liability.
Since Vermont began hosting captive insurance companies in 1981, the industry has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in direct taxes and fees to the state and employs hundreds of people, primarily in management, accounting, law, banking and investments.
School to reopen next fall after mold problem
A Vermont school that closed because of a mold problem and dropping enrollment plans to reopen next fall as the district deals with a sudden rise of students and the coronavirus protocols. The Windsor Central Supervisory Union has spent between $700,000 and $800,000 on renovations to the Prosper Valley School in Pomfret, WCAX-TV reported.
“By the time we are ready for next fall, it’s going to be basically a brand new school,” said interim Superintendent Sherry Sousa.
The district had always planned to reopen the school but it’s become more urgent because of an increase in enrollment at another school in the district, the Woodstock Elementary School, Sousa said. That school now has more than 300 students and she would prefer around 200 in the building, she said.
The increased enrollment has made it impossible for all Woodstock Elementary School students to return to full in-person learning while still maintaining social distancing. The current recommendation is for Prosper Valley to house all fifth- and sixth-graders from Pomfret, Bridgewater, Reading and Woodstock, which would remove 85 students from the Woodstock Elementary School.
Discussions are planned virtually between the towns, and then the school board will make the final decision.
— The Associated Press